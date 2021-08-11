Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,374. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $186.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

