Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $285.13 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,119,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,401,843 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

