DEAPcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.67 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.63 or 0.00905435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00112653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043157 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,404,216 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

