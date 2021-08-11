Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

