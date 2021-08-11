Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.03 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.