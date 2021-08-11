Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,107 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Radware worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

