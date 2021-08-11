Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.20 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

