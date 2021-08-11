Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

