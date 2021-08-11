Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 81,030 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of VirnetX worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VirnetX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 362,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VirnetX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VirnetX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 866,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

