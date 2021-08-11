Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 30,980 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Ping Identity worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 173,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

