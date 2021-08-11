Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,052 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGC stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 981.18%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

