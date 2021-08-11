Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 314 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

