DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 23,650 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

