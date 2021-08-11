DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROLL opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

