DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $934,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

