DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,733 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,837,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.