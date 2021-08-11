DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

