DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

