DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 450 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $298.65 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

