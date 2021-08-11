DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 15 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $186,193,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $719.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.76. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

