DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

