Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $139.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Datadog's second-quarter 2021 results benefited from new customer additions and increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform owing to the accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration across organizations. Solid adoption of Synthetics and Network Performance Monitoring products is expected to aid customer wins in the near term. Contributions from a solid cloud partner base, which includes Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, remains a key growth driver besides an expanding portfolio. However, increasing expenses on headcount expansion and marketing amid stiff competition from the likes of IBM and Broadcom in the on-premise infrastructure monitoring space are likely to hurt profitability in the near term. Notably, shares of Datadog have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

