Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.43. Daseke shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 3,809 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

