Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.