Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 1,063 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCMD opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $828.27 million, a PE ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.