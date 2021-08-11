DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

DALN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.62. DallasNews has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

