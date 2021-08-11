Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.29 ($107.39).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a 1 year low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

