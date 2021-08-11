D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 2,962 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Landec worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Landec by 65.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

