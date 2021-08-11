D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 23,113 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,104,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $100.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

