D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,857 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

STOK opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

