D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE:NTST opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,533.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.