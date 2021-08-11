D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 432 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

