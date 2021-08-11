D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CENX opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

