Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Purchases $80,835.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CUTR traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. 239,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,438. The company has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of 141.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $60.35.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.
