Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Purchases $80,835.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CUTR traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. 239,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,438. The company has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of 141.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cutera by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

