CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Reaches $31.03 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $31.03 million and approximately $226.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00303900 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006383 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,500,020 coins and its circulating supply is 143,500,020 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

