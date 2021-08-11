Curate Trading Up 135.9% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00006663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 135.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $23.78 million and $2.81 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,707,027 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

