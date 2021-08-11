Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $239.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

