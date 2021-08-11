Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $44,757,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

