Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,082 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.36, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

