Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avid Technology worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

