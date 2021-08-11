Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

