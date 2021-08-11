Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,438 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

