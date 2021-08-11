Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 43,471 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of DHT worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 35.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

