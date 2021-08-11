Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8,093.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SNN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.