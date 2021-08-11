CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.