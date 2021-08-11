Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

