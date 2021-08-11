Critical Review: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) versus Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tricida 1 1 1 0 2.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 252.17%. Tricida has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 208.19%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tricida.

Risk and Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -462.00% -92.51% -42.74% Tricida N/A -173.64% -67.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 18.86 -$84.04 million ($1.81) -2.54 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.78

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

