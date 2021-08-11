Critical Comparison: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) vs. ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance -16.26% -1.79% -0.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and ProAssurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.52 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -47.38

Metromile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

