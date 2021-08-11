Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.49. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 38,540 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.