Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $$89.18 on Wednesday. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.37. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

